UPDATE: Police ID 23-year-old Mexican man struck and killed on El Paso’s Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department identified a Mexican man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed Saturday on the Border Highway, which runs along the U.S.-Mexico border from Downtown El Paso to the city’s Lower Valley.

Police said Noe Toribio De La Cruz, 23, of Guanajuato, Mexico, died after he was struck by a car when he crossed the roadway on Saturday night.

Earlier:

The El Paso Police Department said that a 23-year-old man was the pedestrian who was fatally struck on the border highway on Saturday night.

Police did not identify the victim, but did release his age and details of the incident.

According to EPPD, officers were called to investigate the fatal collision at about 7:15 p.m. The Special Traffic Investigations unit learned that a 37-year-old man was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta westbound in the center lane on Loop 375 near Paisano.

The 23-year-old man crossed the roadway and was hit by the Jetta, causing the man to be thrown
into the eastbound lanes.

The man suffered severe injuries and died at the scene. The driver and his passengers remained at the scene and did not suffer any injuries.

This fatality is the 68th traffic fatality this year, compared to 68 this same time last year.

This fatality is the 68th traffic fatality this year, compared to 68 this same time last year.

