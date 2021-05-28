U.S. Border Patrol celebrates 97 years of service

News

by: Elvia Navarrete

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Friday day marks an important day in the Borderland. That is because today, the U.S. Border Patrol is celebrating 97 years of service protecting the border.

The U.S. Border Patrol was founded on May 28, 1924. Throughout the years the Border Patrol has adapted to evolving in the mission to protect America’s borders.

The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso sector will pay tribute and honor the lives of 137 Border Patrol agents who have died in the line of duty since the founding of the department.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.