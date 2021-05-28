U.S. Border Patrol celebrates 97 years of service

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Friday day marks an important day in the Borderland. That is because today, the U.S. Border Patrol is celebrating 97 years of service protecting the border.

The U.S. Border Patrol was founded on May 28, 1924. Throughout the years the Border Patrol has adapted to evolving in the mission to protect America’s borders.

The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso sector will pay tribute and honor the lives of 137 Border Patrol agents who have died in the line of duty since the founding of the department.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.