Packages containing more than 20 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two discoveries of hidden narcotics last week at Gateway International Bridge have a combined estimated street value of more more than $306,000, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, a 40-year-old Brownsville woman attempted to cross into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, in a 2009 Chevrolet at Gateway International bridge. The vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection area for further examination where officers used a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit to uncover nine packages. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 20.63 pounds of alleged cocaine, authorities said.

CBP estimated the drugs were valued at around $275,520.

Another seizure happened Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the same port of entry. CBP alleges that a 25-year-old man from Matamoros, Mexico, attempted to enter the country behind the wheel of a 2014 Ford that was referred to a secondary inspection area, where officers discovered a package hidden within the vehicle.

The package — containing 2.31 pounds of alleged cocaine worth around $30,907 — was detected with a canine unit and the NII technology, authorities said.

“Every drug seizure big or small helps keep our borders secure and is one less load that reaches our streets,” Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry said.

The drivers were turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation, officials said Tuesday.