Trump Jr. to ‘Get Out the Vote’ at GOP luncheon Friday in McAllen, Texas

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO)—Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting McAllen on Friday to attend a luncheon hosted by the Hidalgo County GOP.

Former FOX personality Kim Guilfoyle will also be attending the event. The $50-a-plate luncheon is called “Get Out the Vote.”

The luncheon is being held at the Valencia Event Center from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Other speakers include Betty Cardenas, of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly; Doug Deason, president of Deason Capital; and Mano DeAyala, of Hispanic Republicans of Texas.

According to the Hidalgo County GOP, tickets have been sold out.