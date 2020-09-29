Trump Jr. to ‘Get Out the Vote’ at GOP luncheon Friday in McAllen, Texas

News

by: KVEO staff

Posted: / Updated:

In this May 27, 2020, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, walks with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., after traveling to Florida with President Donald Trump. The wife and running mate of Republican governor candidate Greg Gianforte, as well as several other top GOP officials, were exposed to the coronavirus after attending an event with Guilfoyle, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Guilfoyle was diagnosed with the coronavirus on July 3, the New York Times reported. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO)—Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting McAllen on Friday to attend a luncheon hosted by the Hidalgo County GOP.

Former FOX personality Kim Guilfoyle will also be attending the event. The $50-a-plate luncheon is called “Get Out the Vote.”

The luncheon is being held at the Valencia Event Center from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Other speakers include Betty Cardenas, of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly; Doug Deason, president of Deason Capital; and Mano DeAyala, of Hispanic Republicans of Texas.

According to the Hidalgo County GOP, tickets have been sold out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

