Trump: ‘A lot of people want me to’ visit the border

In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. During the Trump administration’s final weeks, the Department of Homeland Security quietly signed agreements with at least four states that threaten to temporarily derail President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his predecessor’s immigration policies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—During an interview with FOX News, former President Donald Trump said he intends to visit the southern border in the coming weeks.

“A lot of people want me to” visit the border, said Trump, criticizing President Joe Biden for an increase of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

During the interview, Trump called Biden’s undoing of the “Remain in Mexico” policy — known officials as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program — “very bad decision.”

Former President Donald Trump joined me with reaction to my #OpeningStatement and revealed when he might visit the southern border. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/fe4rrfSmlu — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 28, 2021

Last week, Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz arrived in the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.

Together, the lawmakers condemned the Biden administration for the influx of migrants at the southern border.

Cornyn echoed that sentiment during a news conference and stated this situation has put a strain on Border Patrol officials as well as migrants who are being contained in closed areas.

Trump also said the Biden administration should do is reenact the MPP program and complete the border wall.

“We’re not getting along with Mexico any longer,” said Trump. “You have a great president of Mexico who was fantastic to me.”

During his first official news conference on Thursday, Biden was repeatedly pressed to defend his migration policy along the border with Mexico. He said the increase in migration was cyclical.

“It happens every single solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months,” Biden said. “It happens every year.”

Biden said many migrants were fleeing problems in their home countries and blamed Trump for dismantling parts of the U.S. immigration system.

U.S. Reps. Jodey Arrington and Brian Babin announced they will lead a Texas Congressional Delegation trip to the southern border from McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs, Texas on Tuesday.