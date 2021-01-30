Traffic stop leads to deportation of El Paso Walmart mass shooting survivor

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2019, photo texas state police cars block the access to the Walmart store in the aftermath of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter says Tuesday, Sept. 3, that it will be discontinuing the sale of short-barrel and handgun ammunition. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A survivor of the Aug. 3, 2019, El Paso Walmart mass shooting has been deported, according to the Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services.

The woman, only identified as Rosa to protect her identity, was arrested on Wednesday for two outstanding citations from 2015 after a traffic stop by the El Paso police.

She was booked into the El Paso County Jail Annex and transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which deported Rosa to Cuidad Juarez on Friday morning, where she remains.

“Rosa is a survivor of one of the most horrific events to ever take place in El Paso. She came forward and presented herself to both El Paso police and FBI officials to give a statement of what she saw on that fateful day,” said Anna Hey, deputy director/attorney at law of Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services, and supervisor of the Survivors of Crime Unit. “The information she has was sufficient for the District Attorney’s office to issue a certification that she has been helpful in the investigation.”

Hey said ICE officials deporting her, “leaving her unsupported in Juarez,” is a blow to Rosa.

“This decision amounts to a re-victimization of this young lady, who only came forward to help build the case against the shooter in the racist attack,” Hey said in the statement.