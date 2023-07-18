HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Members of the agriculture industry in the Rio Grande Valley are keeping their eyes on the Mexican peso.

The Mexican currency against the U.S. dollar is at its strongest level since 2015.

The peso has grown strong against the dollar so much so that Mexican media are calling it the “super peso.” Recent interest rates in the U.S. are believed to be responsible for the recent increase in value.

One U.S. dollar is equal to 16.73 pesos.

Mike England of England Cattle Co. in Mercedes knows this is of interest for Valley agriculture and traders.

“It allows us other countries of different monies that are stronger than the dollar to take the opportunity to buy more at a better price,” England said.

He explained that importers buying from another country want their currency to be strong so you can buy more and vice versa.

He is not currently sure how much it will impact his business.

“As long as corn and grain or those commodities are moving, that means that those countries are buying from us. It doesn’t always translate into more dollars for me or to the farm. Very seldom will it do that, especially on a weaker dollar,” England said.

With the cotton harvest starting up, it begs the question of whether the strong peso has any influence on the price of cotton.

As of now, England says, the price of cotton is cheap.

“Can I attribute that to a weak dollar? Not totally. Probably a very small percentage of the reason that it’s cheap goes back to a weak dollar,” England noted.

England says the problem with cotton prices is supply and demand. He reminds us that a strong dollar means the U.S. would have more buying power in this case.

He adds there is some hope that a cheaper price of American products being purchased in Mexico could help American businesses because it would create more demand.