Uruguayans stand in long lines in their cars to cross into the Argentina border city of Gualeguaychú to buy food, cleaning products, medicines, get haircuts, and much more for a fraction of what they pay in their home country.

The greater the gap between the two due to currency runs and devaluation shocks that periodically originate in Argentina’s volatile economic scenario, the greater the incentive for Uruguayans to cross the river and take advantage of the exchange rate.

In the open-air parking lot of a large supermarket, Uruguayans change their dollars at a recently opened exchange house and just walk a few steps into the mall, where they fill their carts with goods.

The massive arrival of visitors benefits Argentinian merchants from Gualeguaychú and other border cities such as Concordia and Colón, who counteract the limited purchasing power of their compatriots in a context of rapid inflation and low wages.

In downtown Gualeguaychu a group of 30-year-old friends took turns to have their hair done while others checked out a clothing store.

But the cross-border shopping is worsening the economic situation of businesses on the other side of the border, in the Uruguayan departments of Salto, Paysandú, Río Negro, and Soriano.

Municipal authorities reported in May that since the beginning of the year, they had closed 170 businesses in that region.

To mitigate the damage, Uruguayan authorities set a 5-kilo limit (11 pounds) for merchandise that border residents can bring from Argentina.

