The Del Rio-Ciudad Acuna International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September, 25, 2021. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report)— Visitors to the U.S. will soon be able to arrive in charters at one Texas border crossing, where customs officers will begin processing tourist bus lines on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday a “new alternative for the traveling public” at the Del Rio, Texas border crossing across from Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila.

Travelers will need to have a 1-94 tourist permit. CBP urges travelers to apply for permits online via the CBP One app to help reduce wait times and long lines.

“We continue to be dedicated to efficiently processing legitimate travel into the United States, ensuring a smooth and secure experience for all travelers,” Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores said in a statement.

To save time upon arrival to the U.S., travelers can also provide facial biometrics through the app.