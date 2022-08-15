EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of railroad workers blocked the Bridge of the Americas in protest on Monday in Juarez.

The protesters were at the port of entry since 5 a.m. Monday morning and stayed until close to 3 p.m. The blockade kept drivers and pedestrians from getting to the U.S. checkpoints.

However, they allowed commuters to go across every 15 minutes to avoid major congestion on the bridge.

The protesters stood right next to the international boundary.

The protest was finally brought to an end after a dialogue with federal officials and both sides were able to find a middle ground. They were asking for better work conditions as well as work benefits such as better health care.

