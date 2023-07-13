SAN DIEGO — For people who cross the border frequently through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, those long waits may be a thing of the past if an idea to create a special pathway just for them becomes a reality.

The plan is patterned after the hugely successful Cross Border Xpress, a pedestrian bridge connecting the US to the Tijuana International Airport where people pay a fee to cross the border.

“The government in Mexico is very interested in improving the experience for those who cross into the United States every day,” said Jorge Goytortua, CBX’s Executive Director.

According to Goytortua, the project still requires feasibility studies, permit applications and various government agencies on both sides of the border to sign off on the idea.

He stated the project was generated by Baja state officials and they have been working on it for several months with US Customs and Border Protection to see if it would be able to staff the facility.

“It would be a pedestrian crossing, but we’re still just in the research and viability phase,” said Goytortua.

According to US Department of Transportation, more than 2.7 million people have already walked across the border this year through the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Last year, the number was reportedly 6.678 million users.

The CBX, located in Otay Mesa along the border, is used by airline passengers who arrive and depart from the Tijuana airport.

Last year, according to Goytortua, 4.2 million people used CBX.

“This is precisely why they approached us looking to replicate our CBX model, but this is for locals who aren’t flying.”