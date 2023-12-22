EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — International railway operations will resume Friday afternoon in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP suspended rail operations at these key rail border crossings as the agency reassigned personnel to deals with an influx of migrants.

In a statement issued Friday, CBP said: “Beginning December 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm Eastern, CBP’s Office of Field Operations will resume operations at the international railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas.”

However, other border crossings remain closed. As of Dec. 22:

In Eagle Pass, Texas vehicular processing remains suspended at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1.

In San Diego, California, San Ysidro’s Pedestrian West operations remain suspended.

In Lukeville, Arizona, the Lukeville Port of Entry operations remain suspended.

In Nogales, Arizona, the Morely Gate border crossing operations remain suspended.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who represents Eagle Pass and parts of El Paso, said the closures hurt the economy and should be avoided.

“Today, cross-border rail operations in Eagle Pass and El Paso will resume. The closure of these two crossings had a detrimental economic impact that disrupted critical trade and commerce,” he said. “Our focus must be on putting solutions forward that ensure a closure like this does not happen again in the future.”