STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A bill to expand the Starr-Camargo Bridge in Starr County has passed the U.S. Senate.

The bill is now on its way to the U.S. House.

Imports of fresh produce from Mexico are growing with an estimated total of $18.7 billion in 2022.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension estimates the total number will jump to an economic impact of over $52 billion by 2030.

Much of these numbers are coming out of Starr County.

“In the trucks, mainly produce. Yes. Whether it be jalapeños, whether it be avocados, tomatoes, those type of vegetables that come across,” said Joseph Romeo Ozuna, an agriculture and natural resource extension agent for Prairie View A&M.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is celebrating the recent passing of the Starr-Camargo Bridge Expansion Act, which is said to give authority to increase the number of lanes for the toll bridge or allow the construction of a rail line from Rio Grande City to Mexico.

“Expanding this international bridge will help ease congestion and supply chain issues at this critical port of entry at no cost to taxpayers,” Cornyn said in a statement.

The Congressional Budget Office is not releasing any cost estimate for this expansion. However, Cornyn’s office says toll money will fund the project.

“Yes, that will help us a lot. To have more movement of cars and people. And it will help other businesses around here,” Eloida Vela de Trevino, a Starr County barber said.

Ozuna believes the consumer would win.

“It’s beneficial to us, as people who live here on this side, in order to get the vegetables, the fruits, the different commodities that are grown in Mexico over here to us. So that we have an access of products that we can go and buy,” Ozuna said.

The bill passed the Senate last week without amendment, by unanimous consent.

The Starr-Camargo Bridge is two lanes and it opened in 1966.