EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were killed and seven others were injured in what El Paso Police are calling a high-speed crash. Investigators also say that earlier the vehicle had “evaded” authorities in New Mexico.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 18. Officers and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash involving multiple injuries along the 500 block of Country Club Road near Memory Lane in the Upper Valley.

Photos by Anthony Pina – KTSM

Officers found that the driver and front passenger died at the scene. Police have only identified them as males in their their late teens to early 20s. They did not release where they were from.

The preliminary investigation shows that the driver was traveling at a “high rate of speed” along the painted center median of Country Club.

The driver, police say, came upon a round-about and struck a landscape boulder and a traffic sign.

The impact caused the vehicle to veer to the right and it went up on the curb, struck a tree, and that impact forced the car back to the center of the roadway, police say.

The back passengers were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of various injuries. The injured passengers ranged in age from 18 years old to 61 and were all residents of Mexico, police say. Police also said that three of the passengers were sitting on the laps of other passengers.

Investigators learned that the vehicle involved in the crash had “evaded” authorities in New Mexico earlier.

Investigators continue to look into the crash, and police say no additional details are being released at this time.

This represents the 34th and 35th traffic fatality of 2023 as compared to 37 at this time last year.