UPDATE: Afghan refugees arrive at Fort Bliss, officials confirm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss officials have confirmed that refugees from Afghanistan arrived at the military post on Saturday and they’re expecting more arrivals to continue in the days to come.

According to a press release from Fort Bliss, the Army post is one of three military installations temporarily housing Afghans.

A thousand service members will help with what Fort Bliss is referring to as “Operation Allies Refuge”







Photos by Justin Hamel

As more refugees are expected, the U.S. Northern Command is working on adding additional capacity at Fort Bliss and other military locations receiving refugees.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.