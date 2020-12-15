UIL hands down punishment following Edinburg referee attack

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) issued penalties and punishments Monday in response to an Edinburg High School football player’s attack on a referee.

The discipline includes not only senior football player Emmanuel Duron, but Edinburg Head Football Coach J.J. Leija and the entire Edinburg High School athletics program.



Leija received a public reprimand and was placed on probation for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Edinburg High School Athletic Department also received a public reprimand and probation for all athletic activities for two years.

Duron was suspended from all UIL activities for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, effectively ending his high school athletic career.

Emmanuel Duron (Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records)

Duron was charged with class A assault the day after the incident and posted $10,000 bond.

A day after the incident took place, the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District decided to remove the entire Edinburg High School football team from playoffs.

The district’s interim superintendent read the following statement to the UIL State Executive Committee:

“The district understands that this is a very unfortunate incident for the team as the students and coaching staff worked very hard during the season, but it is important that our district abides by the rules and regulations set forth by the University Interscholastic League (UIL), as is expected of all school districts throughout the state.

Our district’s leadership agrees with the committee that such incidents are not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Moving forward, our district is committed to developing and implementing a plan of action to proactively deter any future misconduct by student-athletes.

Could we have done better in the way we handled the incident? Yes, and we have learned from this teachable moment, and we will make every effort to do better in the future.”