Two Rio Grande Valley women sentenced to 6+ years for importing meth

by: KVEO staff

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Two 43-year-old Rio Grande Valley women were sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison, following their convictions of conspiring to import approximately 50 kilograms of 99 percent of methamphetamine from Mexico.

Helen Garza, from Rio Grande City, and Herminia Cantu-Garcia, from Roma, pleaded guilty in late February. 

The sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a news release.

On Dec. 4, 2019, Garza drove a car from Mexico and attempted to enter the United States through the Roma Port of Entry.

Authorities inspected the vehicle and found hidden compartments within its tires. Upon further examination, they ultimately found multiple bundles containing 50 kilograms of meth with a value of approximately $170,000.

Garza admitted she knew there were drugs in the car.

Further investigation revealed Cantu-Garcia had coordinated the drug trafficking with Garza and other individuals.

“The sentencing  of Garza and Cantu-Garcia sends a clear message regarding the serious consequences for those who engage in criminal activity,” said Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). “The vast scope of this criminal scheme would have had a devastating effect on the citizens of south Texas. HSI along with our law enforcement partners will continue to seek out and bring justice to those involved in the illicit drug trade.”

