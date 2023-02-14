AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A group of Democratic state senators, including one who represents Uvalde, are introducing Tuesday what they call a “historic” package of bills that would modify how Texans can purchase and store firearms.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, is spearheading the bills, as part of his broader rollout of legislation that is directly in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Gutierrez is teaming up with Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, and Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin on the gun-related bills and will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. They will be joined by Uvalde families and families of victims from the 2018 Santa Fe, Texas high school shooting.

The rollout of these bills come a day after a mass shooting at Michigan State University and on the five-year anniversary of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting, which claimed 17 lives.

With any bill that would restrict gun access, the Democrats are sure to face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled legislature. Top GOP leaders in the state have consistently said in the aftermath of mass shootings that they do not want to restrict Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, pointing to other problems like mental health care access and school safety measures.

Gutierrez has already introduced a bill that would raise the age required to purchase firearms in Texas from 18 to 21. In Uvalde, the gunman legally purchased the weapon and ammunition he used at the age of 18.

Gov. Greg Abbott has suggested that age limits are completely out of the question. He pointed to a Texas federal court decision related to a state law that previously banned 18 to 20-year-olds in Texas from carrying handguns. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman said the law was unconstitutional, since the Second Amendment does not mention age limitations.

Last week, the Democrat brought three new announcements relating to school safety, funding mental healthcare, and remembering victims of mass gun violence.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Capitol Correspondent Monica Madden will have a full report on KXAN at 6 p.m.