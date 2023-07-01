EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire and Border Patrol rescued a female patient who had heat-related and lower-body injuries on Saturday afternoon, July 1 in the foothills near Mount Cristo Rey, the fire department said on its Twitter account.

A Stokes basket or stretcher was used to carry the patient through a tunnel off Brickland Road. The incident happened in the foothills of Mount Cristo Rey by the Rio Grande levee.

They did not say how old the female patient was or where she is from.

They received the initial call at about 12:30 p.m.