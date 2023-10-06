SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — In about three weeks, Avenida Internacional, which parallels the border in Tijuana and is used by 80,000 vehicles daily, will be partially closed indefinitely while construction of a new elevated roadway takes place.

The current thoroughfare is considered a major artery for traffic to and from the San Ysidro Port of Entry and for tourists headed to beach areas in northern Baja California.

“Access will be limited and detours will be required for motorists,” said Obed Silva Sánchez, Tijuana’s Secretary of Mobility. “We’ll work to provide alternatives through other neighborhoods including downtown.”

Conceptual drawing of the elevated roadway to be built along the border in Tijuana. (Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

Silva Sánchez said the roadway will be limited to one traffic lane in each direction.

“We are not certain how long we’ll have to alter the roadway, we’re hoping to minimize difficulties for motorists,” he said. “Initially we’re going to be digging around the foundation for pillars that will hold up part of the new elevated roadway, we ask the public for patience and understanding as this will benefit all of us in the long run.”

The new elevated road will be about 6 miles long and will cost more than 8 billion pesos or about $500 million.

It will link border communities on the west side of Tijuana with neighborhoods on the east side of the city with the San Ysidro Port of Entry in the middle.

The project is expected to take more than a year to finish.