WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Mayra Flores has introduced the “Reduce Gun Violence (RGV) Act.”

The congresswoman’s news release said the legislation if passed, would provide a comprehensive funding package of over $11 billion to schools across the country to increase physical security and access to mental health resources.

“The safety and well-being of our future, our children, is the number one priority of all parents across America,” said Congresswoman Flores. “As the mother of four children, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this.”

The RGV Act contains three key pillars: promoting physical school security, increasing access to mental health resources, and the establishment of a federal ‘School Safety Best Practices Task Force’ to share and implement best practices.

This legislation is 100% paid for from unobligated funds appropriated and approved by Congress under the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’, specifically taxpayer funds earmarked for the Internal Revenue Service for tax collection, said the release.

“I want to see these funds be used to secure our schools, hire more school resource officers, and help train teachers and students on school safety best practices,” added Flores.