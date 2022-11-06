McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Former President Bill Clinton on Monday is planning to attend two last minute get-out-the-vote rallies in two different South Texas border cities to help two Democrats who are in tough races against Republicans who are nationally backed.

Clinton will attend a rally in Laredo, Texas, on Monday morning starting at 11 a.m., to help get longtime U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar re-elected. The event will be held at the Laredo Police Association Unity Hall, 6426 Polaris Drive, in Laredo.

The 42nd U.S. president then is scheduled to stump for Democratic hopeful Michelle Vallejo at 3:30 p.m. in Edinburg, Texas, about three hours east in the Rio Grande Valley, at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, the Texas Democratic Party said Sunday.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Committee and has served 18 years in Congress. Michelle Vallejo, right, is a Democrat vying for her first-term against a popular Republican for the open Texas’ Congressional District 15 seat. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photos)

Cuellar, a Democrat, is vying for his tenth term in Congress to represent Texas Congressional District 28 and is being challenged by GOP political newcomer Cassy Garcia, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cuellar worked as a Texas campaign manager for Clinton in the early 1990s. And he told Border Report that he helped to bring Clinton to South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.

In an audio telephone recording Clinton made that was being sent to voters, Clinton called Cuellar his “friend” and urged voters to cast their ballots on Tuesday for Cuellar.

“Join me in supporting our friend Congressman Henry Cuellar for re-election. Our country is at a crossroads and at this pivotal time we need true proven leadership we can count on to support and defend American democracy,” Clinton said in the recording that Cuellar sent to Border Report on Friday.

“Congressman Cuellar has always been a fighter for South Texas families. He’s been a champion for education, bringing back millions to South Texas schools so that every child has a shot at the American dream — just like he did. He fought to lower healthcare costs because no one in South Texas should have to choose between refilling a prescription and putting food on the table. That’s why I’m supporting my friend Henry and hope you will too,” Clinton said.

Vallejo on Sunday tweeted that it is her “honor to be hosting President @BillClinton in #TX15 for a special GOTV rally.”

Vallejo is considered the underdog against Republican Monica De La Cruz in the open seat for Texas Congressional District 15, which includes the South Texas border.

De La Cruz has been campaigning for years longer than Vallejo and has double the campaign funds. She narrowly lost to Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez by less than 7,000 votes in 2020 and she has momentum in this newly drawn district that favors Republicans.

The Republican-led Texas Legislature restructured Texas’ Congressional District 15, which resulted in Gonzalez’ home in McAllen now being part of Texas’ Congressional District 34, where he is running to stay in Congress.

Gonzalez is opposed by current U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, a Republican, who won the seat in a special election in June.

Democrats are hoping that a last minute push by such a famous Democrat as Clinton could help Democrats keep these seats in a region that has typically been Democratic, but appears to be leaning Republican.

Early voting ended on Friday and saw lackluster ballots cast — less than 25% in most counties of the Rio Grande Valley, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Dr. Natasha Altema McNeely, an associate political science professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley told Border Report that Clinton’s visit is definitely a boost.

“For Cuellar, it’s a nice touch having Clinton stump on his behalf in addition to Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi coming to the Valley to stump on his behalf earlier this election season,” McNeely said.

Vallejo is a progressive who supports healthcare for all and is backed by Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. McNeely said she thinks Clinton’s attendance at a rally for her signals more unity by Democrats to get behind Vallejo’s campaign.

“Maybe it’s a sign that national Democratic leaders are willing to set aside ideological differences in order to support Vallejo,” McNeely said.

Election Day is Tuesday.