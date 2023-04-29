UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) — All lanes have now reopened and the crash site has been cleared, according to New Mexico Department of Transportation.

UPDATE (8:00 pm): New Mexico State Police confirm multiple people were killed Saturday, April 29 in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 25 near Hatch, New Mexico. All occupants were undocumented, according to NM State Police.

Crash reconstruction crews are at the scene, according to NM State Police.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon and has shut down the highway between mile marker 59 to 63 for most of the day in both directions.

NM Highway 187 is being used as a detour route.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs and watch for emergency personnel and equipment.