Among the many migrants who crossed the shallow waters of the Rio Grande to Eagle Pass, Texas Friday, Title 42 authority and the legal uncertainty was mostly unknown and did not discourage them.
Title 42 has largely targeted people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador because Mexico takes them and hasn’t taken back others except limited numbers from Cuba and Nicaragua within the last month.
A federal judge in Louisiana is refusing to end pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum on the southern border.
The judge on Friday blocked a plan by President Joe Biden’s administration to lift the Title 42 restrictions next Monday.
Gerald Nuñez was amongst a group of affected Nicaraguans and others who crossed the shallow waters to the U.S. on Friday afternoon.
“The whole trip here is difficult,” he said. “From the time you leave your house, it’s hard … without exception.”
Nuñez hoped that Title 42 and other immigration laws would be changed to take into account the difficulties migrants face.
“We do have the hope that the laws will lean a little and it is time that they lean a little in favor of the migrant, because there are also many of us who come here out of necessity,” he said. “We come here to behave ourselves.”
In recent months, a stretch of border with the small Texas towns Eagle Pass and Del Rio, about an hour’s drive apart, has rivaled Texas’ Rio Grande Valley as the busiest corridor for illegal crossings, apparently because the route through Mexico is considered relatively safe from kidnapping and other crimes and passage across the river is relatively easy.
Migrants have been expelled more than 1.9 million times since March 2020 under federal Title 42 authority.
The provision denies migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law and international treaty on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Arizona and Louisiana led 24 states in challenging the plan to end the restrictions.