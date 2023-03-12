Statement from CBP:

CBP is working to maintain the legal and orderly flow of entry to the U.S. while protecting the safety and security of legitimate trade and travel, CBP facilities and the CBP workforce.

CBP officers including members of the CBP Mobile Field Force implemented port hardening measures at the Paso Del Norte international bridge at 1:30 p.m. today temporarily preventing the northbound flow of traffic after a large group of individuals formed on the Mexican side of the border and approached the international boundary posing a potential threat to make a mass entry. The CBP response included the deployment of physical barriers to restrict entry. As of 5 pm there is no traffic processing occurring at PDN.

There were also temporary disruptions at two other crossings because of appearance of groups of migrants. Barricades were used at the Stanton crossing from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. and at the Bridge of the Americas from 2:45 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The Office of Field Operations Special Response Team and U.S. Border Patrol agents have been assisting CBP officers.



Members of the public can monitor border crossing wait times on the CBP webpage. Information is updated hourly. The public can also use the city of El Paso international bridge website to monitor current traffic conditions.