In contested sale, Christie’s sells pre-Hispanic artifacts

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Christie’s sign at their corporate headquarters May 3, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Newsmakers)

PARIS (AP) — Christie’s of Paris said it auctioned off about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts Tuesday, despite the lodging of a complaint by Mexico with the French government against the sale.

Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros ($3 million).

The Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History said it also filed a criminal complaint, arguing it is illegal to export or sell such pieces.

On Tuesday, Christie’s said that “the objects sold in the Quetzalcoatl sale were offered for sale as part of a transparent and legally compliant public sale process… these results reinforce our position that there is strong demand for a legitimate market for Pre-Columbian art.”

The collection included “an impressive” 1,500-year-old stone mask from the ancient city of Teotihuacan, and a “majestic,” equally ancient statue of the fertility goddess Cihuateotl, apparently from the Totonac culture.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.