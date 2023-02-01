EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A driver is on the run Wednesday afternoon following a bail out in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

It happened just after 6 a.m.

Texas DPS spokesman Sgt. Elliott Torres told KTSM the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over.

The pursuit began in the Downtown area, ending in a crash on Joshua Court and Baywood Road off of Alameda Avenue. A total of 5 migrants were found inside the truck, according to authorities.

Torres said they are still searching for the driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.