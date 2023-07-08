Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition at the Ysleta Port of Entry on July 6.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized 3,150 rounds of ammunition from a man traveling to Mexico.

“CBP officers conduct outbound inspections, targeting the movement of unreported currency, weapons, ammunition and other violations,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “This is an important part of the CBP enforcement mission.”

The incident occurred on Thursday, July 6, when CBP officers selected a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old male, U.S. citizen for a routine inspection. During inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered several ammunition boxes hidden underneath the backseat. Further search resulted in the discovery of 63 boxes containing 3,150 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition located throughout the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the ammunition along with the vehicle and the individual was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.