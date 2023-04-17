The cargo inspection facilities as the Bridge of the Americas port of entry in El Paso, Texas, looked empty on Friday morning.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations announced Monday night that regular operations at the Bridge of Americas commercial cargo lot and the Ysleta commercial cargo lot will resume on Tuesday, April 19.

“CBP officers from area ports continue to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with the processing of the influx of migrants currently occurring between the ports of entry in the El Paso area. As a result members of the traveling public crossing in privately owned vehicles or as pedestrians may experience longer than normal crossing times and should plan accordingly,” the statement read.

Travelers can monitor wait times and the number of open lanes at the CBP website. Data is updated hourly.