EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As more migrants arrive in El Paso, local NGO’s (nongovernment organizations) are working to donate necessities to them as the possible end of Title 42 looms.

Pastor Timothy Perea has been passing out items such as water, food and other necessities to migrants to make sure they have the basics.

“People are not only left without some food, but no guidance, no direction, so as an NGO and as a pastor at the New Life Faith Center, we try to accommodate their needs first, which is food, some sort of hope, education as well,” Perea said.

The Opportunity Center for the Homeless has also been experiencing strains due to the large numbers of migrants that show up at their door. Director John Martin said their resources have been depleted but they will still continue to help despite the struggle.

“We’re hoping to be able to get through at the end of this week. We’ve got folks, such as the American Red Cross and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, that have been supporting us but we may need to reduce the number of meals that were providing to those outside simply because we don’t have the supplies on-site,” said Martin.

Martin said that if there are those who want to give donations, to call their number ahead of time to coordinate. You can find their number on their website.

Perea is asking for donations at the corner of Oregon and Father Rahm but does recommend that if you wish to help on your own to make sure you do so safely.

“Make sure that you’re very vocal, meaning that you’re letting them know we’re going to feed the less fortunate which is the kids and then women and the men afterwards. That way it produces a sense of security,” Perea said.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is also asking for help. Currently they providing meals out in the street at both the Opportunity Center and Sacred Heart Church.

They are asking for volunteers and you can find information on their website.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store