EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border Report is excited to announce the redesign of our website.

The site’s new look offers more content on the screen, making it easier to read about and watch the news you need. The new design also lets users navigate stories much easier and faster.

Border Report also features a cleaner, more modern look and feel.

All site pages, such as the homepage, category pages , and article pages improve the user’s overall experience by providing an impactful modern design that displays the most relevant content upon page entry.

Video player technology has also been enhanced on the Border Report website. It allows for all videos to float on the screen as users scroll up and down.

The video player also is more prominently displayed within first sight of the user coming to our website.

And while the look is new, Border Report remains committed to providing real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Take a look! We believe your experience will be improved and we hope that you’ll check back with our experienced and trusted journalists who are dedicated to covering the border.