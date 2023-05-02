EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Biden Administration is sending 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist the Department of Homeland Security.

This comes ahead of Title 42’s expected end on May 11. Hundreds of migrants are already sleeping in the streets in South El Paso.

Current situation outside of Sacred Heart Church in El Paso. We are 10 days away from when Title 42 is expected to be lifted. This is the most migrants I have ever seen in this area. pic.twitter.com/qnm5vzZKjF — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) May 2, 2023

The troops will be doing ground-based detection, data entry and warehouse support.

“Military personal will not directly participate in law enforcement activities,” said Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

The troops are being sent to the border for 90 days. Ryder said that should be enough time for CBP to address its needs through contractors.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said the former Trump Administration also sent troops to the border, but this time it’s different.

“It is going to be very different from what troops were used for during the Trump Administration,” Escobar said. “During the Trump administration, troops were actually engaging directly with migrants. During one of my visits to the ports of entry, there were troops with long guns standing at the top of the port actually engaging with migrants.”

U.S. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, spoke with KTSM 9 News after the announcement from the DoD.

“Our U.S. military is trying to fight and win wars not babysit illegal migrants,” said Gonzales said.

Gonzales says he is torn over the decision by the Biden Administration.

“In one aspect of it, It shows the Biden administration is taking the crisis more seriously than it ever has but the other aspect of it it’s the wrong approach to send troops to the border. What they need to do is, they need to send judges to the border,” Gonzales said.

It is unclear how many of the troops will be coming to El Paso but the White House Press Secretary saying it’s something that has been done for decades.

“DOD personnel have been supporting CBP at the border for almost two decades now so this is a common practice if you will. these personal will be performing administrative tasks like data entry and warehouse support they will not be performing law enforcement functions,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday.