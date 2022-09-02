McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Eight migrants drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Eagle Pass, Texas, and a search continues for more who could have been swept away, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement to Border Report late Friday.

The bodies of the migrants were discovered Thursday after Border Patrol agents — including BORSTAR, CBP Air and Marine and riverine agents — helped to rescue a large group of 37 migrants. The migrants were stranded while trying to cross the swollen river, according to the statement.

The dead migrants were found swept down river. Two were found by officials with the Mexican government and six by CBP agents, according to the statement.

Agents from the Del Rio Sector apprehended 53 migrants, including the 37 who were rescued as the large group attempted to cross.

A search continues for more migrants believed to be missing and is being coordinated by Border Patrol agents along with the Eagle Pass Fire Department and Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Del Rio Sector in July led the nation for migrant encounters with more than even the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, which has had the most migrant encounters for the past several years.

This story will be update if additional information is received.