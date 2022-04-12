SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man found dead in the water off of San Diego on Monday morning may be the second person to die in a failed weekend attempt to smuggle immigrants into the United States by boat, authorities said.

Beachgoers spotted the fully clothed man at around 10 a.m. along the surf line north of the Ocean Beach pier, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Investigators will determine the man’s identity and how he died but he may have been on small open boat that capsized early Sunday in high seas off Ocean Beach, Ysea said.

One man died and three were rescued but authorities weren’t immediately sure how many people had been aboard the craft, a 30-foot fishing-type boat called a panga that is often used to smuggle people from Mexico into the U.S.