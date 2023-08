EL PASO, Texas (KTSMS) — Two people with “lower extremity injuries” were rescued off the base Mount Cristo Rey Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 29, according to the Sunland Park Fire’s X social media account, formerly Twitter.

Photos courtesy of Sunland Park Fire’s X account.

Both patients were evaluated at the scene and both refused transport to the hospital.

Sunland Park Fire assisted Border Patrol with the rescue mission.

Fire crews were called out to the mountain at about 3:45 p.m.