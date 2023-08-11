SAN DIEGO — If you want to contribute to the fight against childhood cancer in Baja California and love classic cars, you may want to head to Tijuana this Sunday.

An event called Motors with a Cause is inviting the public to come out to raise money to benefit families with children who have cancer.

Some of the money will also go toward research.

It happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Parque Morelos, Boulevard Insurgentes 16000, in the La Mesa area of Tijuana. Donation is 100 pesos or about $6.

By adults and for adults

Erotic Silhouettes takes place this Saturday in Tijuana. (Courtesy: Tijuana Jazz Club)

If you’re into poetry and music and want to experience it in a risqué atmosphere, you may want to check out a show called Erotic Silhouettes.

The event is described as a place to hear music and poetry by adults and for adults without any inhibitions.

It starts Saturday evening at 9 p.m. at Tijuana Jazz Club located at 1006 Avenida Revolución in Tijuana. Admission is 300 pesos, $18.

Have a glass or two

With grape harvesting season underway in the famous Valle de Guadalupe southeast of Tijuana, tours of the valley and wine tasting are being offered this weekend.

Departure time is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from the Hotel Pueblo Amigo, located just south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry at Salon Centenario, 9211 Vía Rápida Oriente Tijuana.

The cost is $125 per person (adults only). The price includes transportation, overnight accommodations and wine tasting.