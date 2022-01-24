Texas special agent dies in crash near border

TEXAS (KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety special agent has died after a crash near the Mexico border, DPS announced Saturday.

The agent was working a “tactical” operation with U.S. Border Patrol Friday when the accident happened near Eagle Pass, Texas, the DPS release said. They did not provide the circumstances surrounding that crash.

Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, was transported to an area hospital, then air lifted to San Antonio. He passed away Saturday.

Salas joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso, according to DPS. Before that role, he worked with Texas Highway Patrol and served in the United States Marine Corps.

