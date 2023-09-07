AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a light Thursday night for football teams in the KXAN viewing area, but the KBVO Game of the Week went down to the wire.
Cedar Park scored late and stopped Round Rock with less than a minute left to secure a 28-24 win at John Gupton Stadium.
In other action around the KXAN viewing area, Hays topped Cedar Creek 35-14 and Hendrickson beat McNeil 31-17. Rouse outlasted Glenn 34-31 and Wimberley improved to 3-0 with a 35-27 win over Brock on the campus of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Hays 35, Cedar Creek 14
Hendrickson 31, McNeil 17
Rouse 34, Glenn 31
Wimberley 35, Brock 27
Scores from around Texas compiled by KXAN and the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Crowley 43, Mansfield Summit 14
Eagle Pass 40, CC Moody 6
Edinburg Vela 42, Weslaco East 35
EP Franklin 14, EP Coronado 13
Euless Trinity 59, Lewisville Marcus 49
Fort Bend Austin 24, Fort Bend Dulles 12
Garland Sachse 31, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7
Houston Lamar 28, Clear Falls 6
Houston Stratford 35, Alief Hastings 13
Klein Cain 50, Cypress Falls 27
Mansfield Legacy 35, Dallas Wilson 30
La Porte 56, Baytown Goose Creek 6
McAllen 35, Mercedes 9
Pasadena Memorial 40, Clear Brook 14
SA Harlan 36, SA Brennen 28
SA Northside Warren 73, SA Northside Holmes 20
The Woodlands College Park 38, Conroe Grand Oaks 28
West Mesquite 45, Chisholm Trail 6
Wolfforth Frenship 54, Lubbock Monterey 52
CLASS 5A
Burleson Centennial 40, Saginaw 13
Canyon Randall 31, Snyder 0
CC Miller 55, Laredo Alexander 14
Fort Bend Marshall 34, Alief Taylor 6
Frisco Centennial 49, Sherman 34
Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Heritage 21
FW Arlington Heights 21, Waco University 20
Mission Sharyland 22, McAllen Rowe 7
N. Richland Hills Birdville 48, Carrollton Turner 18
Plainview 27, Wichita Falls 10
Red Oak 38, Lake Belton 34
Rio Grande City 35, La Joya 0
Rosenberg Terry 28, Richmond Foster 27
SA Southwest 26, Laredo Martin 12
CLASS 4A
Beeville Jones 49, Robstown 27
Carrollton Ranchview 52, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Gainesville 28, Dallas Hillcrest 21
Lubbock Estacado 48, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Port Isabel 20, Pharr Valley View 13, OT
Rio Hondo 72, Hidalgo 28
Venus 47, Dallas Jefferson 0
Wills Point 33, Blue Ridge 12
CLASS 3A
Columbus 56, Altair Rice 7
CLASS 2A
Cayuga 54, Colmesneil 7
Gladewater Union Grove 21, Cushing 20
Harleton 34, White Oak 0
Menard 34, Leakey 14
Trenton 44, Detroit 0
Yorktown 50, Woodsboro 0
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 57, TLC Midland 7
Balmorhea 71, Lubbock Home School Titans 34
Borden County 46, Claude 0
Bynum 68, Hill Homeschool 20
Campbell 54, Fruitvale 6
Coolidge 70, Avalon 23
Jayton 84, Ira 34
McLean 37, Darrouzett 13
Paducah 73, Meadow 12
Paint Rock 58, Gustine 12
Richland Springs 73, Lometa 26
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Denton Calvary 78, Ladonia Fannindel 30
Harlingen Marine Military 54, Progreso 0
OTHER
Community Christian 52, Granbury Cornerstone 6
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 32, Anton 7
Waco Methodist 50, Calvert 33
Wisdom 42, Sharpstown 0