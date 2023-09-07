AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a light Thursday night for football teams in the KXAN viewing area, but the KBVO Game of the Week went down to the wire.

Cedar Park scored late and stopped Round Rock with less than a minute left to secure a 28-24 win at John Gupton Stadium.

In other action around the KXAN viewing area, Hays topped Cedar Creek 35-14 and Hendrickson beat McNeil 31-17. Rouse outlasted Glenn 34-31 and Wimberley improved to 3-0 with a 35-27 win over Brock on the campus of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Hays 35, Cedar Creek 14

Hendrickson 31, McNeil 17

Rouse 34, Glenn 31

Wimberley 35, Brock 27

Scores from around Texas compiled by KXAN and the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Crowley 43, Mansfield Summit 14

Eagle Pass 40, CC Moody 6

Edinburg Vela 42, Weslaco East 35

EP Franklin 14, EP Coronado 13

Euless Trinity 59, Lewisville Marcus 49

Fort Bend Austin 24, Fort Bend Dulles 12

Garland Sachse 31, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7

Houston Lamar 28, Clear Falls 6

Houston Stratford 35, Alief Hastings 13

Klein Cain 50, Cypress Falls 27

Mansfield Legacy 35, Dallas Wilson 30

La Porte 56, Baytown Goose Creek 6

McAllen 35, Mercedes 9

Pasadena Memorial 40, Clear Brook 14

SA Harlan 36, SA Brennen 28

SA Northside Warren 73, SA Northside Holmes 20

The Woodlands College Park 38, Conroe Grand Oaks 28

West Mesquite 45, Chisholm Trail 6

Wolfforth Frenship 54, Lubbock Monterey 52

CLASS 5A

Burleson Centennial 40, Saginaw 13

Canyon Randall 31, Snyder 0

CC Miller 55, Laredo Alexander 14

Fort Bend Marshall 34, Alief Taylor 6

Frisco Centennial 49, Sherman 34

Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Heritage 21

FW Arlington Heights 21, Waco University 20

Mission Sharyland 22, McAllen Rowe 7

N. Richland Hills Birdville 48, Carrollton Turner 18

Plainview 27, Wichita Falls 10

Red Oak 38, Lake Belton 34

Rio Grande City 35, La Joya 0

Rosenberg Terry 28, Richmond Foster 27

SA Southwest 26, Laredo Martin 12

CLASS 4A

Beeville Jones 49, Robstown 27

Carrollton Ranchview 52, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Gainesville 28, Dallas Hillcrest 21

Lubbock Estacado 48, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Port Isabel 20, Pharr Valley View 13, OT

Rio Hondo 72, Hidalgo 28

Venus 47, Dallas Jefferson 0

Wills Point 33, Blue Ridge 12

CLASS 3A

Columbus 56, Altair Rice 7

CLASS 2A

Cayuga 54, Colmesneil 7

Gladewater Union Grove 21, Cushing 20

Harleton 34, White Oak 0

Menard 34, Leakey 14

Trenton 44, Detroit 0

Yorktown 50, Woodsboro 0

CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 57, TLC Midland 7

Balmorhea 71, Lubbock Home School Titans 34

Borden County 46, Claude 0

Bynum 68, Hill Homeschool 20

Campbell 54, Fruitvale 6

Coolidge 70, Avalon 23

Jayton 84, Ira 34

McLean 37, Darrouzett 13

Paducah 73, Meadow 12

Paint Rock 58, Gustine 12

Richland Springs 73, Lometa 26

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Denton Calvary 78, Ladonia Fannindel 30

Harlingen Marine Military 54, Progreso 0

OTHER

Community Christian 52, Granbury Cornerstone 6

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 32, Anton 7

Waco Methodist 50, Calvert 33

Wisdom 42, Sharpstown 0