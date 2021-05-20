Texas Border Patrol agent who battled COVID-19 complications laid to rest at funeral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of the late Freddie Vasquez mourned for the Border Patrol agent during a service Wednesday afternoon.

Vasquez, who died after a long fight with COVID-19, was remembered by his family and coworkers during a service in East El Paso. The agent was 43-years-old.

Family told KTSM 9 News he had suffered from brain inflammation related to COVID-19 and had been intubated and sedated while he was hospitalized.

In a memorial, family said he was a loving son, brother, uncle and husband.

“His love for his community and family led him to serve our community as a border patrol agent for almost 19 years,” a memorial wrote.

Today, we will lay to rest our friend and brother, Border Patrol Agent Freddie Vasquez. We will never forget the impact you have made on our lives, and we will honor your legacy always. We will miss you Freddie. Honor First.@CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/MZrkan8yoc — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) May 19, 2021

In the field, Vasquez was revered by his colleagues and handled canine units.