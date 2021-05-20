Texas Border Patrol agent who battled COVID-19 complications laid to rest at funeral

News

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of the late Freddie Vasquez mourned for the Border Patrol agent during a service Wednesday afternoon.

Vasquez, who died after a long fight with COVID-19, was remembered by his family and coworkers during a service in East El Paso. The agent was 43-years-old.

Family told KTSM 9 News he had suffered from brain inflammation related to COVID-19 and had been intubated and sedated while he was hospitalized.

In a memorial, family said he was a loving son, brother, uncle and husband.

“His love for his community and family led him to serve our community as a border patrol agent for almost 19 years,” a memorial wrote.

In the field, Vasquez was revered by his colleagues and handled canine units.

