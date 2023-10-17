UPDATE: The person who was killed in a crash late Monday night, Oct. 16, along I-10 near UTEP has been identified as a “suspected migrant”, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

Border Patrol says that a suspected migrant attempted to cross I-10 in West El Paso late Monday night and was hit by a semitruck.

“This tragic incident demonstrates the dangers of illegally crossing the border. The only safe and legal way to enter the United States is at the ports of entry. Criminal smuggling organizations place lives at risk by lying to migrants and encouraging them to enter the U.S. illegally in dangerous ways that often leads tragedy.”

-U.S. Border Patrol – El Paso Sector

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person has died after a collision happened along I-10 near UTEP late Monday night, Oct. 16.

Police initially sent out an alert to media, stating the crash involved a pedestrian.

Police also said the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday along I-10 at Schuster.

I-10 West was shut down from Porfirio Diaz for several hours.

Police sent out a second alert Tuesday morning, Oct. 17, confirming that one person has died.

All lanes were since opened near Porfirio Diaz just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, TxDOT reported via X.

Special Traffic Investigations, which look into fatal or serious crashes, were at the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will update this story when we learn more.