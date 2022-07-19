HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, on Tuesday announced that South Texas College will receive $6.8 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The news release said the funding, $6,803,772, will allow institutions of higher education to continue to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

STC President Ricardo Salinas said he is grateful for this grant which will go a long way in offering deserving students financial support for tuition, debt forgiveness opportunities, and basic needs, such as child care, food, and housing.