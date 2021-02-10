State senator introduces bill to ban student-athletes from UIL events for assaulting referees

News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Legislation has been introduced into the Texas Legislature to punish any students who assault referees during school-sanctioned events.

State Sen. Eddie Lucio, D-Brownsville, introduced Senate Bill 619 in the Texas Legislature on Monday.

The full name of the act is “relating to prohibiting a student from participating in future extracurricular activities for certain conduct involving the assault of an extracurricular activity official.”

If passed, the act will prohibit any student found to have assaulted a referee at a UIL event from participating in that event.

The inspiration for this act stems from a December incident where an Edinburg High School football player assaulted a referee during a high school football game.

The football player involved in the incident, Emmanuel Duron, was indefinitely suspended from UIL events by the sanctioning body. Additionally, Edinburg High School was given a two-year probation on UIL events.

This act will take effect on Sept. 1, 2021, if it receives a two-thirds vote in the Texas Senate chamber.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

