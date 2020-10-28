Stash houses discovered in two South Texas cities

News
Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Border Patrol agents working in collaboration with local and federal agencies dismantled two stash houses on Tuesday discovered more than 40 undocumented immigrants in Starr and Hidalgo counties, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents working along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Starr County authorities received information of a home in La Grulla, Texas operating as a human smuggling stash house.

Agents encountered 16 people, all illegally present in the United States. Agents identified them to be from the countries of Guatemala, Mexico, and El Salvador.

Agents working with HSI and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shut down a second stash house operation in Donna, Texas.

After entering the residence, agents discovered 26 undocumented immigrants from the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

Border Patrol say they processed the subjects and cases accordingly.

