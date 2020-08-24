South Texas county ranks No. 5 when it comes to coronavirus-related deaths, judge says

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño held a news conference on Monday to give the latest updates on COVID-19 cases.

Trevino announced that as of Monday morning, 112,000 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Cameron County.

“We are up to 19,225 positive cases, 92,500 confirmed and unconfirmed negatives, 12,800 recovered and unfortunately 51 deaths as of this morning,” Trevino said.

Trevino mentioned that when it comes to population, Cameron County is the 13th largest county in the state of Texas. However, when it comes to the highest number of cases, the county came in at No. 8.

“The county ranked No. 5 in regards to COVID-19 related deaths in the state,” Trevino said.

During the news conference, health officials said that for the first time in multiple weeks, hospitals are admitting fewer COVID-19 patients; under 100 patients.

“This doesn’t mean that it doesn’t remain a crisis in our communities,” health officials said.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo highlighted the importance of the flu shot as winter approaches.

“Children can suffer from a syndrome called multisystem inflammatory syndrome that might be worse if children are getting multiple viruses at the same time. So, kids that have COVID plus the flu,” Castillo said. “Now is the time to be on top of your vaccines.”.

Trevino also mentioned county beach access will remain closed.

“I continue to receive inquires and requests to reconsider our position. Everybody mentioned Labor Day weekend coming up … I am very concerned about what is going to occur after labor day weekend,” he said.

Trevino also mentioned that restaurants in Brownsville are supposed to be at 25% capacity and the rest of the county is supposed to be at 50% capacity.

“It is hard to believe with the parking lots full in a lot of these restaurants that they are actually practicing 25% occupancy in Brownsville and 50% elsewhere,” he said.

Trevino said some of the restaurants or bars within the county received a waiver or a re-designation as a restaurant in order to get around the bar closure that Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered.

As part of the breakdown of the emergency order, Trevino also mentioned the county has received threatening litigation on behalf of two schools due to the county delaying in-person face-to-face instruction in public and private schools.

“The Laguna Madre Christian Academy and the Calvary Christian school in Harlingen … we have corresponded with their attorneys in Dallas,” Trevino said.

Officials also introduced the Emergency Self Help Program, which is a program that is run by Cameron County and Willacy County.

The program is designed to provide over 130 families, affected economically by COVID-19, with assistance and aid.

Those residents who have fallen behind on mortgage payments or utility payments can benefit from the program, according to officials.

The program also helps those who need help with food. Residents can fill the application in any Precinct office.

Watch the complete news conference here:

