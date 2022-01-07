Small airplane makes emergency landing in West El Paso

News

Photo by Ruben Espinoza – KTSM Photo Journalist

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A small aircraft made an emergency landing Friday afternoon in West El Paso, El Paso police said.

Police say that the airplane landed near Doniphan and Racetrack drives, and there are no reported injuries.

The aircraft, a 1971 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, seats 3 passengers and one pilot. Officials have not said how many people were aboard.

Officials briefly closed both streets, reopening Doniphan at 2:15 p.m. Officials on the scene add that a special vehicle to remove the plane is en-route to the location.

