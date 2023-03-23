Six migrants were rescued from a small “island” in the Tijuana River channel on March 22, 2023, authorities said. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — A group of six migrants were rescued Wednesday after becoming stuck on a small “island” while attempting to cross the Tijuana River channel, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:36 p.m. near Dairy Mart Road and Camino De La Plaza, just west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The group of six, identified as Haitian nationals, were stuck on the small piece of land in the middle of the river as first responders worked to get to them, Jason Givens with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told FOX 5.

Crews were able to rescue all six people and evaluate them on the scene, Givens said. The group was then taken into Border Patrol custody and to a nearby station.