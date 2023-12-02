EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old man, who was one of the current wanted “Se Busca Información” targets, was arrested Monday, Nov. 27 in Mexico as result of information provided to the initiative’s tip-line, the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector confirmed in a press release sent to KTSM.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative, which means to “look for information” in English, identifies 10 individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations, wanted for crimes by both the U.S. and Mexican law enforcement in the El Paso/Juarez sector, according to CBP.

According to CBP, all the individual targets listed as part of the initiative are wanted for various crimes including human smuggling, narcotics, weapons trafficking and murder.

On Monday, Nov. 27, the Agencia Estatal de Investigaciones (AEI) – Chihuahua State Investigations Agency, received an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of target “EP8”, 33, a Mexican national with an alias of “El Barbas.” The individual’s name was not provided; however, he is referred as Venegas in the press release.

Based on the information provided, Venegas was intercepted by AEI in Ciudad Aldama, Chihuahua and was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, Venegas was in possession of 6.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine with and active warrant for aggravated extortion, according to the news release.

Since his arrest, additional charges have been added and he now faces charges for homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and possession/distribution of narcotics, according to CBP.

The bi-national initiative encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about wanted criminals with the goal of disrupting and displacing members of criminal organization that present threats to the community on both sides of the border.

People who have information about the targets can confidentially report this information to law enforcement at 1-800-635-2509 or (915) 314-8194.

The public may also provide information via the WhatsApp application. The phone lines are open 24-hours a day and the calls go directly to El Paso Sector Border Patrol call centers.

“This arrest with information from citizens from both sides of our border community demonstrate a great partnership between the United States and Mexico. The bi-national law enforcement cooperation as part of the ‘Se Busca’ campaign is a commitment to pursue a safer and more secure border region,” said U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good. “I am truly grateful for the partnership we have with the government of Mexico and officials from the state of Chihuahua. We will continue to work with our border community counterparts to bring these wanted criminals to justice.”