Salvation Army employs donation management after 100 tons of items given to aid Afghan refugees

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Salvation Army division in Alamogordo has launched a team to provide donation management of items to support Afghan refugees at Holloman Air Force Base.

Emergency Disaster Services at the Salvation Army Southwest Division launched the Incident Management Team to help manage the donation of 100 tons worth of items in support of Operation Allies Welcome at Holloman AFB.

Afghan refugees arrived at Holloman AFB on Aug. 31, 2021. The refugees are being evacuated to the United States through Operation Allies Welcome, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s mission to safely relocate Afghan refugees.

EDS has collaborated with Holloman Spouses Organization and the Holloman AFB Military Joint Task Force to implement warehousing operations for donations and resources that are being distributed to Afghan evacuees as they continue to arrive at the base.

“We had an incredible amount of stock, one that I haven’t seen in response to emergency that quickly,” said, Nikki Woollin, Salvation Army captain. “It has been an outpouring of donations and support to help those who need it.”

Flowtrac, a Salvation Army partner, assisted EDS and IMT with creating an inventory platform for warehouse operations and received a fully-funded donation of $53,875 from the UPS Foundation.

Afghan refugees are being supplied with individual bags consisting of clean clothes, shoes, toiletries, and personal items through donations.

The Salvation Army Southwest Division has units located in Arizona, New Mexico, and Southern Nevada, with seven of them being in New Mexico.

If you wish to support the effort, you can visit SalvationArmySouthwest.org or mail a check to The Salvation Army Southwest Division, PO Box 52177, Phoenix, AZ 85072.

One hundred percent of gifts and donations will go to Operation Allies Welcome.

