BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 36-year-old man has been ordered to serve 50 months in federal prison after he illegally entered the United States for the fourth time, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced.

Raul Catalino Vasquez-Estradam, of Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero, Mexico, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry on May 4, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. sentenced Vasquez-Estrada to 50 months in federal prison, the release stated. The court also ordered him to serve an additional seven months for violating his conditions of supervised release.

Due to his immigration status, Vasquez-Estrada is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.

The court heard additional evidence of Vazquez-Estrada’s previous criminal history at the hearing. On March 1, authorities arrested Estrada-Vasquez approximately 2.9 miles west of the Gateway Port of Entry in Brownsville.

“Estrada-Vasquez did not possess any documents that allowed him to be or remain in the United States legally,” the release stated.

Estrada-Vasquez has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.