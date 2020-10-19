Rio Grande Valley agents seizes nearly $2.5M worth of drugs, CBP says

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Rio Grande Valley agents seized more than 350 pounds of marijuana and over 65 pounds of methamphetamine over the weekend.

According to a news release, Harlingen agents working on Friday near Los Indios, Texas, received information of several individuals walking away from the Rio Grande and towards the river levee.

Agents were dispatched to the area and, upon arrival, they observed the individuals drop the bundles they were carrying, absconding into the thick brush.

An search of the area led to the discovery of 377 pounds of marijuana worth more than $301,000.

The following evening, Falfurrias agents working at the checkpoint referred a black sports utility vehicle for inspection following a K-9 alert.

During the inspection, agents discovered more than 65 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside.

The narcotics have an estimated value of more than $2.1 million dollars, according to CBP. Agents arrested the occupants of the vehicle and escorted them to the checkpoint for processing. Border Patrol turned the case over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.